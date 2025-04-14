wrestling / News
WWE NXT’s Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley To Wrestle on Thursday’s TNA Impact
TNA Wrestling has announced that WWE NXT wrestlers Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley will wrestle on Thursday’s episode of Impact. The two will take on Heather by Elegance and Maggie Lee.
Impact will be a countdown show for Unbreakable, which airs at 10 PM ET. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Dani Luna vs. Jakara Jackson
* Xia Brookside vs. Jazmyn Nyx
* Cody Deaner addresses his future
* Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater
* Elijah speaks
* Heather By Elegance & Maggie Lee vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley
#WWENXT's @gigidolin_wwe and @TatumPaxley cross the line to take on @Heathereckless and @justmaggielee w/@IamGeorgeIceman.#TNAUnbreakable is LIVE at 10PM ET THIS THURSDAY on TNA+ right after #TNAiMPACT! from the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada during the biggest weekend of… pic.twitter.com/HhFWPXOOY4
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 14, 2025
