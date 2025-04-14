WWE NXT’s Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley To Wrestle on Thursday’s TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling has announced that WWE NXT wrestlers Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley will wrestle on Thursday’s episode of Impact. The two will take on Heather by Elegance and Maggie Lee.

Impact will be a countdown show for Unbreakable, which airs at 10 PM ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Dani Luna vs. Jakara Jackson

* Xia Brookside vs. Jazmyn Nyx

* Cody Deaner addresses his future

* Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater

* Elijah speaks

* Heather By Elegance & Maggie Lee vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley