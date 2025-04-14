wrestling / News

WWE NXT’s Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley To Wrestle on Thursday’s TNA Impact

April 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced that WWE NXT wrestlers Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley will wrestle on Thursday’s episode of Impact. The two will take on Heather by Elegance and Maggie Lee.

Impact will be a countdown show for Unbreakable, which airs at 10 PM ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Dani Luna vs. Jakara Jackson
* Xia Brookside vs. Jazmyn Nyx
* Cody Deaner addresses his future
* Brian Myers vs. Leon Slater
* Elijah speaks
* Heather By Elegance & Maggie Lee vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

