WWE News: Oba Femi Wins NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament, LWO Beats No Quarter Catch Crew

– Oba Femi is the new NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament winner, picking up the win on NXT New Year’s Evil. Femi defeated Riley Osbourne in the finals of the tournament on Tuesday’s show to earn a contract for any championship that can be cashed in when he wants:

– Carlito made an appearance on this week’s show, replacing Dragon Lee to team with Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde against the No Quarter Catch Crew on tonight’s show. Lee was out of action due to a visa issue, which led to Carlito coming to the show to help his LWO teammates pick up the win: