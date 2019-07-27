wrestling / News
WWE News: The O.C. Appears at Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Live Show, Xavier Woods at Fortnite World Cup Video, Matt Hardy’s Latest Video
July 27, 2019 | Posted by
– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins released a clip from their live show for the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, which featured appearances by The Shook Crew and The Club members Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. You can check out that Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins clip below.
– The UpUpDownDown channel released the video of Xavier Woods competing in the Fortnite World Cup Pro-AM with Chris Denker. You can check out that video below.
Also on the channel, The IIconics challenge Samoa Joe for the UUDD title. You can check out that video in the player below.
– Matt Hardy released his latest video explaining how hard it is to be the head of House Hardy. You can check out that video below.
