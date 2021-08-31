WWE News: October Smackdown in New Orleans Postponed, Raw Dark Match

WWE is postponing the October 1st Smackdown in New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Ida’s destruction. The company announced on Monday that they are postponing the show, which was set for the Smoothie King Center.

The announcement noted that the October 1st episode will now take place in Baltimore at Royal Farms Arena. All original tickets for the New Orleans show will be honored for the new date in 2022.

– PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy defeated Cedric Alexander in a dark match before tonight’s Raw.