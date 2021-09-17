wrestling / News
WWE News: Odyssey Jones Talks NXT 2.0 On After the Bell, November Raw Tickets On Sale
September 17, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest episode of After the Bell is online, with NXT star Odyssey Jones sharing his thoughts on NXT 2.0 and more. You can listen to the episode below, which is described as follows:
“Corey & Vic break down a huge week in WWE as Brock Lesnar and The Demon return to MSG, Big E wins the WWE Championship and NXT 2.0 debuts. Plus, Odyssey Jones joins the show to give us his thoughts on NXT 2.0, his unique road to WWE and learning from John Cena.”
– The UBS Arena in Long Island has put tickets on sale for WWE’s episode of Raw that is set to take place on November 29th. You can get tickets here via Ticketmaster.
