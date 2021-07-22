WWE News: Odyssey Jones Wants to Face Omos, Latest UpUpDownDown Battle of the Brands

– Odyssey Jones is currently competing in the NXT Breakout Tournament, and he has hopes to eventually face off with Omos in WWE. The latest What’s NeXT is online, with Jones joining the NXT recap show as you can see below:

– The latest UpUpDownDown Battle of the Brands video is online, as Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze continue their Smackdown vs. Raw 2006 gameplay. The video is described as follows: