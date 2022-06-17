WWE Reportedly Offered Ultimate Warrior a Contract in 1997 to Counter WCW Offer

It’s been reported that back in 1997, Vince McMahon offered Ultimate Warrior a WWE contract as a counter-offer to WWE. The WON reports that it “came out” this week that McMahon made an offer to Warrior in December of 1997 after McMahon learned that WCW was trying to sign him. This was also right after Bret Hart left WWE and went to WCW following Survivor Series 1997.

According to the report, McMahon offered $750,000 a year and a net 35% on merchandise sales, which was above the usual 28% paid to talents at the time. The contract also listed 14 days maximum per month on the road. This was the same downside guarantee that Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had, which was the highest-paid contract in the company at the time. Warrior had been making over $2 million a year at his peak in the early 1990s, but his downside guarantee was lower at that time.

As we know of course, Warrior turned down the contract and went to WCW who made a better offer. Warrior’s deal was for less than 38 dates per year and he only did a few dates before WCW stopped using him.