wrestling / News
WWE Offering Buy 1, Get 1 Free Deal For November New York Show
October 29, 2021 | Posted by
WWE is offering a deal for fans who want to attend their first event in the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The company is offering a Buy 1, Get 1 Free deal for the November 29th Raw taping in the venue. The show is advertising Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & Omos vs. Damian Priest & RK-Bro as a dark match main event.
You can redeem the offer through November 1st by using the code TREAT here.
More Trending Stories
- Updated Ticket Sale Information For Upcoming AEW Shows, Including Full Gear
- More On The End of the AEW – Impact Wrestling Relationship After Bound for Glory
- Note On WWE’s Announced February and October PPV Events Next Year
- Keith Lee On Vince McMahon’s Role In His Character Change On WWE Raw, Challenges Of Playing a Heel