WWE Offering Buy 1, Get 1 Free Deal For November New York Show

WWE is offering a deal for fans who want to attend their first event in the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The company is offering a Buy 1, Get 1 Free deal for the November 29th Raw taping in the venue. The show is advertising Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & Omos vs. Damian Priest & RK-Bro as a dark match main event.

You can redeem the offer through November 1st by using the code TREAT here.