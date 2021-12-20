wrestling / News

WWE Offering Buy 1 Ticket, Get 1 Free For 2022 Royal Rumble

December 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE is making a special offer to their fans for the holiday season, as those who buy one ticket for the Royal Rumble will get one free. You can use the code HOLIDAY to take advantage of the deal until the night of Christmas Eve. The Rumble happens on January 29, 2022 at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO. You can get tickets here.

