wrestling / News
WWE Offering Buy Three, Get One Free Deal For Wrestlemania Tickets
December 11, 2021 | Posted by
WWE is offering a deal to Peacock subscribers in which if they buy three Wrestlemania tickets, they get one free. An email was sent out to subscribers earlier today. The sale code is PEACOCK.
Wrestlemania 38 happens on April 2-3, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. WWE is offering the same two-night package they did for this year’s show in Tampa.
You can see the graphic from the email below, via WrestleTix:
WWE are offering a Buy 3, Get 1 Free offer on WrestleMania tickets for Peacock subscribers on SeatGeek from now until Christmas Day. The promo code is: PEACOCK pic.twitter.com/Yrjev0BcTF
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on More Companies Lending Talent for ROH Final Battle
- Tony Khan On AEW Building Must-See Television Events Between PPVs, Putting Big Matches On Dynamite & Rampage
- Hook Picks Up Win In AEW Debut on Rampage, Officially Signs With Company
- WWE Reportedly Trying To Keep Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Happy, Deals Up Soon