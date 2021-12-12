WWE Offering Buy Three, Get One Free Deal For Wrestlemania Tickets

WWE is offering a deal to Peacock subscribers in which if they buy three Wrestlemania tickets, they get one free. An email was sent out to subscribers earlier today. The sale code is PEACOCK.

Wrestlemania 38 happens on April 2-3, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. WWE is offering the same two-night package they did for this year’s show in Tampa.

You can see the graphic from the email below, via WrestleTix: