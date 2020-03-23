WWE Offering Free WWE Network Access For Limited Time

Wrestling fans who don’t have WWE Network access rejoice, because WWE is opening up much of the Network free to use for a limited time. WWE announced on Monday that the they are opening up “a vast portion” of the WWE Network library for a limited time in the lead-up to WrestleMania 36, with the full announcement below.

Some of the Network still requires a subscription (or at least a free trial). On the main page of the Network portal, shows that required a subscription included NXT, 205 Live, WWE’s The Bump, This Week in WWE, The True Story of WrestleMania and classic episodes of wrestling shows. The vast majority of the featured/front page content appears to be available though. You do need to create an account, but you do not need a free trial or subscription to watch any content that does not have a red lock icon in the bottom left corner.

The full announcement is below: