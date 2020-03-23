wrestling / News
WWE Offering Free WWE Network Access For Limited Time
Wrestling fans who don’t have WWE Network access rejoice, because WWE is opening up much of the Network free to use for a limited time. WWE announced on Monday that the they are opening up “a vast portion” of the WWE Network library for a limited time in the lead-up to WrestleMania 36, with the full announcement below.
Some of the Network still requires a subscription (or at least a free trial). On the main page of the Network portal, shows that required a subscription included NXT, 205 Live, WWE’s The Bump, This Week in WWE, The True Story of WrestleMania and classic episodes of wrestling shows. The vast majority of the featured/front page content appears to be available though. You do need to create an account, but you do not need a free trial or subscription to watch any content that does not have a red lock icon in the bottom left corner.
The full announcement is below:
WWE OFFERS FREE ACCESS TO WWE NETWORK
Beginning today, WWE is pleased to unlock a vast portion of the WWE Network library and extend free access to thousands of hours of extraordinary on-demand content, including every WrestleMania in history, countless pay-per-view spectaculars, original documentaries and more, for a limited time.
This unprecedented offering to WWE fans worldwide includes each epic installment to date of WrestleMania, plus, every Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series event; every NXT TakeOver and NXT UK TakeOver; and groundbreaking originals such as the entire WWE 24 docuseries, Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions interview show, the recent five-episode hit, WWE Ruthless Aggression, and its 20-episode predecessor, The Monday Night War series.
Also included:
* Recent episodes of Monday Night Raw
* Recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown
* Every episode of WWE Untold
* A Future WWE: The FCW Story
* Much, much more
We’ve already doubled down with an historic WrestleMania this year that’s Too Big for Just One Night, streaming on WWE Network next Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 ET/4 PT. The two-night WrestleMania event is only available to WWE Network subscribers.
Now, in the lead-up to The Show of Shows, you can relive classic matches, re-experience sports-entertainment’s defining moments and celebrate WWE’s greatest Superstars, past and present. Just create your account and stream on your favorite device.
Start watching for free NOW at watch.wwe.com!
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho on His Involvement With Dark Side of the Ring’s Season Premiere, Its Approach to the Chris Benoit Story
- Gail Kim On Winning the WWE Women’s Title In Her Debut, Having Mixed Emotions Over It and a Possible WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Baron Corbin Says He’s Frustrated By How Many Wrestlers In WWE Are Content With Being ‘Blah’, Reveals What Matt Hardy Praised Him For Backstage
- Matt Hardy Says He Would Have Had Better Opportunity In WWE For Creative Freedom If Triple H Was Solely In Power, Reveals Idea for Broken Block He Pitched to WWE