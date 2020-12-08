WWE Offering WWE Network Subscription For 99 Cents

WWE has found a new way of enticing potential subscribers to the WWE Network, with the company doing a $0.99 deal for the first month (h/t PWInsider).

This offer included the recent NXT TakeOver: WarGames show, and it will also include WWE TLC, which is set to take place on Dec. 20. The company offered a similar promotion back in October that featured the Survivor Series pay-per-view as part of the promotion.

As previously reported, WWE did away with offering the first month of a WWE Network subscription for free earlier in the year, and instead, has focused on introducing more content in its free tier.

The $0.99 offer for the WWE Network can be found at this link.