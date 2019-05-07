WWE Offers Explanation of New ‘Wild Card’ Rule

– Confused by WWE’s new brand-hopping “wild card” rule? You’re probably not alone. Luckily, WWE has explained it. WWE.com posted an article explaining the rule, which was announced by Vince McMahon on Raw.

According to the article, a maximum of four Superstars can be invited from Raw or Smackdown to cross brands for one-night-only appearances. Unauthorized appearances will result in “fines or even potential firing,” according to the rule. Of course, the rule was initially set at three, but got bumped to four after Lars Sullivan “persuaded” McMahon to do so.

This still doesn’t explain how Elias showed up, as with Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Lars Sullivan, he would make five Smackdown stars who appeared on Raw. Considering he showed up alongside Shane McMahon to attack ROman Reigns, it would seem likely that he got an exception — although whether that will be acknowledged or not is anyone’s guess.