WWE Offers Storyline Update On Cody Rhodes, Match With Brock Lesnar Is Still On
Cody Rhodes was attacked by Brock Lesnar on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, which led to Lesnar seemingly breaking the arm with a kimura lock. During today’s WWE Night of Champions press conference (via Fightful), hosts Michael Cole and Byron Saxton confirmed the arm was ‘broken’. Rhodes appeared at the event in a sling and spoke about facing Lesnar. The match is still set to happen tomorrow in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
When asked about letting Rhodes wrestle with a broken arm, Triple H said: “You’re right, Cody does have a broken arm, obviously. Not the best situation in the world. I don’t know if it’s the smartest decision in the world. But here’s the thing. Brock Lesnar wants to fight. Cody Rhodes wants to fight. Do you want to see them fight? [Crowd cheers] Then tomorrow, in this dome, they are going to fight.“
