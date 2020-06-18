UPDATED: WWE Offers Storyline Update On Nia Jax-John Cone Angle, Cone Responds to ‘Fast Count’ Allegations

UPDATE: WWE has released a new video where referee John Cone explains his actions in the match and addresses the accusations by Nia Jax of a fast count. You can view that video below.

ORIGINAL: On this past Monday’s episode of RAW, Nia Jax lost her RAW Women’s title match to Asuka after a fast count from referee John Cone. WWE has issued a storyline update, announcing they will review the situation and the conduct of Jax and Cone. The statement reads:

WWE is reviewing the conduct of Nia Jax and referee John Cone in the aftermath of the Raw Women’s Title Match this past Monday, WWE.com has learned. At the match’s conclusion, Jax shoved Cone to the mat for refusing to count a pin while Asuka’s foot was under the rope. As Cone went to signal for a disqualification, Asuka rolled up Jax, and Cone appeared to issue a fast three-count, awarding the victory to Asuka. Cone explained his actions in a WWE Network Exclusive interview following the match, which you can see below. Stay with WWE’s digital and social platforms as this situation develops. WWE also shared a video in which Cone explains his side of the story. He said: “So Nia hits Asuka with the Samoan Drop. Asuka’s foot was under the bottom rope so I informed Nia that I wasn’t gonna count, I’m not going to start the count when someone’s foot’s under the rope. So at that point Nia could’ve simply pulled her back in and covered her, and I would’ve counted at that point, but instead it came to words, and Nia decided to lay hands on me at that point, and that’s just something you can’t do. You can’t put your hands on a WWE official. I never want a match to end in controversy, especially a championship match. So like I said, I had no other alternative but to disqualify her, but as I went to do so, I turned around, I saw Asuka had rolled up Nia. You know, in the heat of the moment maybe my adrenaline was pumping a little bit. Watching it back, I don’t think it was all that fast. I think it was a clean count.“