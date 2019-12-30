wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Offers Update On Randy Orton, Tickets On Sale This Week For January Smackdown, GCW Event To Feature Open Challenge
– WWE has sent out a tweet providing an update on Randy Orton’s knee injury. He tweaked the knee at last night’s live event, although there has been reports that the injury is part of his ongoing storyline with AJ Styles.
The tweet reads: “INJURY UPDATE: @RandyOrton is undergoing medical evaluation amid various reports of a sustained leg injury during last night’s WWE Live Event in Hershey, PA.”
INJURY UPDATE: @RandyOrton is undergoing medical evaluation amid various reports of a sustained leg injury during last night's WWE Live Event in Hershey, PA. https://t.co/qZARaJH8sZ
— WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2019
– Tickets for the January 24 episode of Smackdown in Dallas go on sale this Friday.
– GCW Champion Rickey Shane Page will have a non-title open challenge at the January 24 GCW event in Los Angeles.
*LA 1/24 Update!*
RSP issues a (non-title) Open Challenge!
Plus
Dickinson vs Starr
Ryan vs Lloyd
Blake vs Swann
Gray vs Bey
Boogie & Quest debut
+ more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/iWfveWFgJG
GCW presents
Just Being Honest
Friday 1/24 – 8pm
The UCC – LA
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/Ayl6ilz3zn
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 30, 2019
