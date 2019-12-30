wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Offers Update On Randy Orton, Tickets On Sale This Week For January Smackdown, GCW Event To Feature Open Challenge

December 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton WWE Smackdown 120517

– WWE has sent out a tweet providing an update on Randy Orton’s knee injury. He tweaked the knee at last night’s live event, although there has been reports that the injury is part of his ongoing storyline with AJ Styles.

The tweet reads: “INJURY UPDATE: @RandyOrton is undergoing medical evaluation amid various reports of a sustained leg injury during last night’s WWE Live Event in Hershey, PA.

– Tickets for the January 24 episode of Smackdown in Dallas go on sale this Friday.

– GCW Champion Rickey Shane Page will have a non-title open challenge at the January 24 GCW event in Los Angeles.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Randy Orton, Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading