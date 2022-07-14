WWE Offers Update On Shop Rewards Program Following Deal With Fantatics Deal

Back in March, WWE announced a long-term partnership with Fanatics for merchandise, e-commerce, trading cards and NFTs. WWE has now sent an email to those taking part in their WWE Shop Rewards program and how that will change due to the Fanatics deal.

As part of our partnership with Fanatics, the top online destination for licensed sportswear, sports collectibles, NFTs, and sports merchandise, the WWE Shop Rewards program will be transitioning to the Fanatics’ FanCash program.

Starting on July 19th, 2022, you will no longer be able to access your WWE Shop Rewards points. However, your existing WWE Shop Rewards points will be automatically converted into FanCash dollars.

Fanatics will convert every point at a rate comparable to $0.05 FanCash, which is similar to the points-to-cash value on WWE Shop.

For example, 100 WWE Points will now be $5.00 FanCash, 110 WWE Points will now be $5.50 FanCash, etc.

To access your newly converted FanCash dollars all you will need to do is activate a Fanatics account on or after July 19th. Additional information will be available on WWE Shop at that time.

For more information about the WWE Shop + Fanatics partnership, please click here.