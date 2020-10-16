WWE Offers Updates On Ridge Holland, Finn Balor and More In Latest NXT Injury Report

The latest edition of the NXT Injury Report is online, as Matt Camp gives updates on Ridge Holland, Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Drake Maverick.

* Ridge Holland had successful surgery on his left ankle and right patellar tendon. He’s having in-person rehabilitation on both legs and will continue that in home for the foreseeable future.

* Damian Priest had back spasms after Johnny Gargano’s attack on NXT.

* Drake Maverick is dealing with strained neck muscles after his match with Killian Dain against Imperium.

* As pointed out on NXT, Finn Balor’s surgery on his jaw was a success and the fate of the NXT title will be decided at a later time.