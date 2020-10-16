wrestling / News
WWE Offers Updates On Ridge Holland, Finn Balor and More In Latest NXT Injury Report
October 16, 2020 | Posted by
The latest edition of the NXT Injury Report is online, as Matt Camp gives updates on Ridge Holland, Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Drake Maverick.
* Ridge Holland had successful surgery on his left ankle and right patellar tendon. He’s having in-person rehabilitation on both legs and will continue that in home for the foreseeable future.
* Damian Priest had back spasms after Johnny Gargano’s attack on NXT.
* Drake Maverick is dealing with strained neck muscles after his match with Killian Dain against Imperium.
* As pointed out on NXT, Finn Balor’s surgery on his jaw was a success and the fate of the NXT title will be decided at a later time.
More Trending Stories
- Brodie Lee Says He Wasn’t Originally Set to Win TNT Title, Why He Prefers to Be in the Dark About Creative Plans
- Backstage Rumor on Alleged ‘NXT Reject’ Who Leaked Eric Bischoff’s Appearance in AEW
- Eric Bischoff On What Concerned WWE About Segment With The Rock On First SmackDown On FOX, How WWE Could’ve Used Rock Differently
- Chris Jericho Reveals Worst WWE Match He’s Ever Seen, How Seth Rollins Match Changed His Approach As A Wrestler