WWE News: Office Return Pushed Back A Week, Damian Priest In Puerto Rico
May 2, 2023
– The mandated return of employees to WWE’s office has been pushed back by a week. As reported, the company announced that employees would have to return full-time to the office on Monday. However, PWInsider reports that the mandate was pushed back a week to next Monday.
– The site also notes that Damian Priest is in Puerto Rico ahead of Backlash doing media there to promote Saturday’s PPV.