WWE Official Close To Triple H Reportedly a ‘Hard No’ On CM Punk Return

While a recent report suggested that Triple H might be open to a CM Punk return to WWE, one official in his circle is apparently not keen on that. As reported over the weekend, Triple H is said to be potentially open to a anything that would “make compelling programming.” Wade Keller recently reported on PW Torch that there’s one person who is a “hard no” on Punk’s return, even if it would help business.

Keller noted (per Wrestling Inc.) that “Paul Levesque, while he thinks Punk personality-wise might be more trouble than he’s worth, has shown a history of recognizing wrestlers who are over with today’s fans that he himself might not have predicted would be over. Somebody who’s currently in WWE and is within the sphere of influence of Paul Levesque’s decision-making would be a hard ‘no’ as of me asking this person today. A hard ‘no’ on endorsing the return of CM Punk, even if it would help business.”

Of course, all of this is theoretical considering Punk’s future in AEW is still unclear. It was reported on Friday that AEW is talking with Punk about buying out his contract, though that is not confirmed at this point.