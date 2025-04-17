WWE Announces Official Law Partner Morgan & Morgan

WWE has announced that Morgan & Morgan is the new official law partner for the company going forward.

MORGAN & MORGAN NAMED OFFICIAL LAW FIRM PARTNER OF WWE®

April 17, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, today announced a multi-year partnership agreement in which Morgan & Morgan will become the Official Law Firm Partner of WWE and be featured across a variety of WWE assets.

“We’re excited to introduce Morgan & Morgan as the inaugural Official Law Firm Partner of WWE, building off the longstanding and successful relationship with UFC and PBR,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, TKO.

As WWE’s inaugural Official Law Firm Partner and first-ever legal industry sponsor, Morgan & Morgan will receive prominent exposure and integrations within key WWE assets, highlighted by on-site activations at WrestleMania® 41 in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, an enhanced match sponsorship at Money In The Bank®, presenting partner designation and center mat branding at Backlash® in St. Louis, and more.

“Morgan & Morgan is excited and honored to partner with WWE and continue our agreements within the TKO organization. WWE’s battle-tested Superstars and passionate fan base make them a perfect partner for our firm. As America’s largest injury law firm, we know firsthand what it’s like to fight against the powerful for our clients, and we look forward to growing this partnership,” said Dan Morgan, Managing Partner of Morgan & Morgan.

Additionally, WWE and Morgan & Morgan will collaborate on new and original content which will be distributed through WWE’s popular digital and social channels.