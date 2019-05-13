WWE Officially Announces NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2019

— WWE has officially announced that NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2019 will be taking place the night before SummerSlam on August 10th at the Scotia Bank Arena. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 10am, according to the tweet from Triple H hyping the event below:

@WWENXT is prepared to take over #SummerSlam weekend… Get ready for #NXTTakeOver: Toronto LIVE from the @ScotiabankArena on Saturday, August 10th. Tickets go on sale THIS Friday at 10am. #WeAreNXT @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LjgrLnl6Ow — Triple H (@TripleH) May 13, 2019

While TakeOver events usually don’t cite the year, this is the second time TakeOver has come to Toronto, with the original occurring on November 19th, 2016. This takes the place of TakeOver: Brooklyn, which has occurred annually on the night before SummerSlam for the past four years.