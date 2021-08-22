wrestling / News
WWE Officially Announces Crown Jewel For October
August 21, 2021 | Posted by
During tonight’s WWE Summerslam event, the company announced that they would return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel in October. The video did not confirm the date, but it has been previously reported that it would happen on October 21 in Riyadh. This will be the first show for the WWE in the country since February 2020 with Super Showdown. They have a ten-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority and have run five events in the country thus far.
