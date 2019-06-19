WWE Officially Announces First Film With Netflix, The Main Event

WWE Studios has officially announced their first studio film with Netflix, which will be called The Main Event. It will shoot this summer in Vancouver, British Columbia. Here’s a press release:

SETH CARR, TICHINA ARNOLD, KEN MARINO, and ADAM PALLY STAR ALONGSIDE WWE SUPERSTARS IN JAY KARAS’ THE MAIN EVENT FOR NETFLIX AND WWE STUDIOS

Production on the Live Action Family Movie Commences This Week in Vancouver

Based on an original screenplay by Larry Postel.

Director: Jay Karas (Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, Break Point, Parks & Recreation)

Producers: WWE Studios’ Richard Lowell

Executive Producers: WWE Studios’ Susan Levison, along with Maggie Malina

Cast: Starring Seth Carr (Black Panther), Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood, Everybody Hates Chris), Ken Marino (The Other Two, Black Monday, Bad Milo), and Adam Pally (Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, The Mindy Project) alongside WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus, among others.

Logline: After discovering a magical mask, an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler enters a competition to become the next WWE Superstar.

Production is currently underway in Vancouver and the film is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2020.

The Main Event joins a growing slate of live action movies featuring kids and teens and made for families, which includes the upcoming comedy Tall Girl, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, and Hello, Universe, based on Erin Entrada Kelly’s Newbery Award-winning, New York Times bestselling novel.

WWE Studios is WWE’s multi-platform content division that develops and produces scripted and non-scripted series, documentaries and feature films. Recent projects includeAndre the Giant, the Emmy-nominated documentary in partnership with HBO, as well as hit shows Total Divas and Total Bellas on E! and Miz & Mrs. on USA. WWE Studios also recently produced the feature film Fighting with My Family in association with MGM and Seven Bucks Productions.