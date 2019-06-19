wrestling / News
WWE Officially Announces First Film With Netflix, The Main Event
WWE Studios has officially announced their first studio film with Netflix, which will be called The Main Event. It will shoot this summer in Vancouver, British Columbia. Here’s a press release:
SETH CARR, TICHINA ARNOLD, KEN MARINO, and ADAM PALLY STAR ALONGSIDE WWE SUPERSTARS IN JAY KARAS’ THE MAIN EVENT FOR NETFLIX AND WWE STUDIOS
Production on the Live Action Family Movie Commences This Week in Vancouver
Based on an original screenplay by Larry Postel.
Director: Jay Karas (Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife, Break Point, Parks & Recreation)
Producers: WWE Studios’ Richard Lowell
Executive Producers: WWE Studios’ Susan Levison, along with Maggie Malina
Cast: Starring Seth Carr (Black Panther), Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood, Everybody Hates Chris), Ken Marino (The Other Two, Black Monday, Bad Milo), and Adam Pally (Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life, The Mindy Project) alongside WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus, among others.
Logline: After discovering a magical mask, an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler enters a competition to become the next WWE Superstar.
Production is currently underway in Vancouver and the film is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2020.
The Main Event joins a growing slate of live action movies featuring kids and teens and made for families, which includes the upcoming comedy Tall Girl, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, and Hello, Universe, based on Erin Entrada Kelly’s Newbery Award-winning, New York Times bestselling novel.
WWE Studios is WWE’s multi-platform content division that develops and produces scripted and non-scripted series, documentaries and feature films. Recent projects includeAndre the Giant, the Emmy-nominated documentary in partnership with HBO, as well as hit shows Total Divas and Total Bellas on E! and Miz & Mrs. on USA. WWE Studios also recently produced the feature film Fighting with My Family in association with MGM and Seven Bucks Productions.
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Addresses His Controversial Podcast With Dean Ambrose, Whether He Has Any Heat With Jon Moxley
- Update on Davey Boy Smith Jr. Possibly Going to Impact
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Considering Buying the Minnesota Vikings in 1998, How Far The Idea Went
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If WCW Ever Had Any Plan To Reveal Driver In Infamous Randy Savage – Kevin Nash White Hummer Angle