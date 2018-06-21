WWE Officially Announces The Mae Young Classic 2018

– WWE officially announced today that the Mae Young Classic 2018 will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 8, and Thursday, Aug. 9, from Full Sail Live. The Classic will once again feature 32 of the top female competitors from 12 countries participating in a single-elimination tournament. The second annual event will stream exclusively on WWE Network later this summer. Triple H commented…

“We are thrilled to once again present the Mae Young Classic and provide a global showcase for 32 of the top female talent from around the world. Last year’s event was a significant milestone in WWE’s Women’s Evolution, and I am confident this year’s event will break even more barriers.”