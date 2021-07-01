WWE Officially Announces Return To Madison Square Garden

WWE has announced that they will return to Madison Square Garden in New York for an episode of Smackdown on September 10. Tickets go on sale on July 9 at 10 AM ET. Here’s the announcement:

WWE will make its highly anticipated return to New York City, as Friday Night SmackDown will take place at Madison Square Garden on September 10.

The weekly spectacular, broadcast live every Friday on FOX at 8/7 C, features Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio, WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Edge, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Big E, Kevin Owens and more.

Tickets for the event will be available starting next Friday, July 9, at 10 am ET via Ticketmaster.