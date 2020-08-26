wrestling / News

WWE Officially Reveals Wade Barrett For Tonight’s NXT

August 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wade Barrett Stu Bennett

It is official: the first-ever NXT winner himself, Wade Barrett, is doing commentary on tonight’s episode of NXT. WWE made the news, which was reported yesterday, official with a video showing Barrett joining Vic Joseph at the broadcasting booth as you can see below.

The previous report noted that all indications are that this is just a one-shot deal and not an indication that he’ll be with NXT going forward. It will be Barrett’s first WWE appearance since when he left the company in 2016.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wade Barrett, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading