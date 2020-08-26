wrestling / News
WWE Officially Reveals Wade Barrett For Tonight’s NXT
August 26, 2020 | Posted by
It is official: the first-ever NXT winner himself, Wade Barrett, is doing commentary on tonight’s episode of NXT. WWE made the news, which was reported yesterday, official with a video showing Barrett joining Vic Joseph at the broadcasting booth as you can see below.
The previous report noted that all indications are that this is just a one-shot deal and not an indication that he’ll be with NXT going forward. It will be Barrett’s first WWE appearance since when he left the company in 2016.
I’m afraid we’ve got some good news…look who’s joining @VicJosephWWE on commentary tonight on #WWENXT! #WadeBarrett pic.twitter.com/mQyfB4P64B
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- First Baby Photos For The Bella Twins’ Sons, Names Revealed
- Natalie Eva Marie on Vince McMahon Being Her Biggest Supporter, How Her 2017 WWE Exit Was a Mutual Decision
- Ryback On How Triple H Told Him John Cena Is Last Marquee Name WWE Will Ever Have, Predicts AEW Will Surpass WWE In TV Ratings Within 18 Months
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Didn’t Like The Fiend – Vince McMahon Segment on Smackdown, His Advice For Kevin Dunn, His Thoughts on ThunderDome