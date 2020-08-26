WWE Officially Reveals Wade Barrett For Tonight’s NXT

It is official: the first-ever NXT winner himself, Wade Barrett, is doing commentary on tonight’s episode of NXT. WWE made the news, which was reported yesterday, official with a video showing Barrett joining Vic Joseph at the broadcasting booth as you can see below.

The previous report noted that all indications are that this is just a one-shot deal and not an indication that he’ll be with NXT going forward. It will be Barrett’s first WWE appearance since when he left the company in 2016.