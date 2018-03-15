WWE Officially Announces WrestleMania 35 Location

– WWE has announced the location for next year’s WrestleMania 35. The show takes place on April 7th, 2019 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The company’s official announcement reads as follows:

As first reported on nypost.com, the New York-New Jersey area will once again play host to The Showcase of the Immortals when WrestleMania 35 descends on MetLife Stadium on April 7, 2019.

The last time The Show of Shows came to MetLife was WrestleMania 29, an event held in April 2013 that grossed an excess of $72 million and attracted a sold-out crowd of 80,676 fans from all 50 states and 34 countries. The incredible event featured WWE Champion The Rock going head-to-head against John Cena, Triple H battling Brock Lesnar in a No Holds Barred Match, The Undertaker taking on CM Punk, and WWE Tag Team Champions Team Hell No clashing with Dolph Ziggler & Big E.

Another big part of WrestleMania Week will be the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, NXT TakeOver, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE, all of which will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.