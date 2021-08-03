wrestling / News

WWE Officially Confirms Release of Ric Flair

August 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair asked for his release from WWE and was granted it yesterday. WWE has now made the news official today with a statement on the company’s official website.

WWE’s statement reads, “We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021.” It’s rumored that Flair had been growing frustrated with booking decisions in WWE and spoke to Vince McMahon directly.

Flair had previously re-upped with WWE last year. It’s also rumored he was uncomfortable with the storyline involving Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair that was abruptly cut short due to Evans’ pregnancy.

