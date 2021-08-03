wrestling / News
WWE Officially Confirms Release of Ric Flair
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair asked for his release from WWE and was granted it yesterday. WWE has now made the news official today with a statement on the company’s official website.
WWE’s statement reads, “We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021.” It’s rumored that Flair had been growing frustrated with booking decisions in WWE and spoke to Vince McMahon directly.
Flair had previously re-upped with WWE last year. It’s also rumored he was uncomfortable with the storyline involving Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair that was abruptly cut short due to Evans’ pregnancy.
We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021. https://t.co/VfoxW4fo1N
— WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Reaction From WWE’s TV Partners To Bray Wyatt’s Release
- Ric Flair No Longer With WWE, Requested His Release, Voiced Frustration With Vince McMahon
- Ryback Enters WWE’s Ring Announcer Contest, Takes Shots At John Cena and Paul Heyman
- Backstage Update on Reaction to WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Superstars Fearing for Their Jobs