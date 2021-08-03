WWE Officially Confirms Release of Ric Flair

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair asked for his release from WWE and was granted it yesterday. WWE has now made the news official today with a statement on the company’s official website.

WWE’s statement reads, “We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021.” It’s rumored that Flair had been growing frustrated with booking decisions in WWE and spoke to Vince McMahon directly.

Flair had previously re-upped with WWE last year. It’s also rumored he was uncomfortable with the storyline involving Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair that was abruptly cut short due to Evans’ pregnancy.