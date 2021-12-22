wrestling / News
WWE Officially Postpones Live Event In Laval, Quebec
As noted earlier today, WWE has been dealing with the fallout of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with talent and staff testing positive for the virus. Now WWE has been forced to postpone a live event in Laval, Quebec due to the Canadian province shutting down. WWE commentator Kevin Raphael confirmed the news on Twitter. Meanwhile, Pat Laprade revealed that all tickets purchased for the event will be honored at an event on March 6.
Raphael wrote: “The WWE has confirmed to me that the show in Laval will be postponed. All tickets from the December 30th date will be honored at a new show.”
The WWE has confirmed to me that the show in Laval will be postponed. All tickets from the December 30th date will be honored at a new show.
— Kevin Raphael (@kevinraphael21) December 22, 2021
Just got the confirmation, the WWE Laval house show is postponed to Sunday, March 6, 2022, still at the Bell Place. @iamjohnpollock @davemeltzerWON @SeanRossSapp @gregmep @MikePWInsider @thewadekeller
— Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) December 22, 2021
