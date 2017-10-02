WWE Officially Running India in December

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE will be running two December shows at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, India. The events will be held on December 8th and 9th; tickets are now on sale in India, priced from $26 U.S. to $535 U.S.

This will be Raw-brand house shows featuring Jinder Mahal, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. WWE has had its eye on the Indian market for most of 2017, producing a new weekly program in Hindi exclusive to the country as well as putting the WWE title on Mahal.