WWE Officials Reportedly ‘Consistently’ Impressed With Gunther

WWE officials have been quite impressed with Gunther, especially as of late as a new report says. According to Fightful Select, several “people of influence” have been very happy with the former WALTER, both from his time in NXT UK and since moving to the US where he worked in NXT before coming to Smackdown.

According to the report, Gunther has had people high on him all along, but there are several things in recent times that have put him on the positive side in WWE including his move to the US and his dedication to getting in shape through diet and training. It was always planned for him to move to the main roster once he moved to the States, but with the sudden split of Imperium his willingness to adapt and “play ball” with WWE’s plans have made great impressions, as has his willingness to go along with his new name.

In addition, a source noted that Vince McMahon has quite enjoyed Gunther in-ring work on the Smackdown brand so far. Gunther is set to challenge Ricochet for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on tonight’s Smackdown.