WWE News: Officials Extremely Happy With Backlash, Note On WWE Viewer Adtimes

– WWE officials were very pleased with the results of WWE Backlash, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that higher-ups in the company were quite happy with the reaction in Puerto Rico to the PPV, as well as the financial numbers relating to the show.

The report notes that more specialized and localized events are likely to take place “when they make sense.”

– The site also notes that according to a World Sports Network study, a loyal WWE viewer will watch over 278,400 minutes of ads in their lifetime tied to WWE product.