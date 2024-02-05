WWE Officials Said To Be High On Team of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin

As previously reported, Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic last night at NXT Vengeance Day. Fightful Select reports that WWE officials are said to be high on the team, who have won over “several” backstage with their pairing.

While the team was seemingly thrown together last month, “several important names” have noticed how the team got over in a short amount of time. Backstage at the January 23 episode of NXT, people backstage commented on how the team was getting popular with fans. Breakker has also been praised for his athleticism, with production staff joking they had whiplash trying to keep up when he runs the ropes. Corbin is said to be “all class” since he returned to NXT and hasn’t “treated the move as a demotion.”

While there were talks of keeping the team together longer than planned, Breakker is likely to be part of the main roster full time as soon as tonight.