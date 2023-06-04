WWE News: Officials Happy With Early Smackdown Ratings, Note On When Creative Was Sent In

– WWE officials were reportedly quite pleased with the early numbers for Friday’s episode of Smackdown. As reported, the show saw big jumps to a preliminary 18 – 49 demo rating of a 0.7 and audience of 2.46 million. Fightful Select reports that the company was, unsurprisingly, “very happy” with the jump.

– The report also notes that creative notes were sent to people in WWE for Smackdown by Thursday night at 7 PM ET.