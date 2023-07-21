WWE Officials Said To Be Very Happy With Tuesday’s NXT Ratings

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE officials are said to be very happy with the numbers for Tuesday night’s episode of NXT. In particular, they were happy with the quarter for Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio, as well as the 72.2% increase in 18-49 from last year. Finally, it was pointed out that the final quarter of the show had a similar amount of viewers to AEW Dynamite and actually beat last Saturday’s AEW Collision.

Adding main roster talent to the show is seen as a success, and now that Mysterio won, the Judgment Day will likely appear more often.