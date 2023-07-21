wrestling / News
WWE Officials Said To Be Very Happy With Tuesday’s NXT Ratings
July 21, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE officials are said to be very happy with the numbers for Tuesday night’s episode of NXT. In particular, they were happy with the quarter for Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio, as well as the 72.2% increase in 18-49 from last year. Finally, it was pointed out that the final quarter of the show had a similar amount of viewers to AEW Dynamite and actually beat last Saturday’s AEW Collision.
Adding main roster talent to the show is seen as a success, and now that Mysterio won, the Judgment Day will likely appear more often.
More Trending Stories
- Note on Lack of Planning For FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold From Last Week’s AEW Collision
- Kurt Angle Says Matt Morgan Was a Great Talent, Could Have Gone Further In TNA
- Jon Moxley, Kota Ibushi & Wheeler Yuta Show Off War Wounds From AEW Blood & Guts (Pics)
- Arn Anderson Reflects On Paul Heyman’s WCW Departure, Talks Importance Of Knee Pads