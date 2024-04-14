– Fightful Select reports that WWE officials came off as very happy with how Carmelo Hayes, Robert Roode, and Gallus helped The Rock prepare for his in-ring return last weekend at WrestleMania 40. In the main event of Night 1, The Rock teamed with Roman Reigns to beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a winning effort. The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes to win the match for his team.