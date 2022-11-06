wrestling / News
WWE Officials Pleased With Performances Of Omos and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel
November 5, 2022
PWInsider reports that WWE officials were said to be “really happy” with how today’s Crown Jewel event went, particularly with Logan Paul and Omos.
With Paul, everyone was said to be praising his work and poise backstage.
As far as Omos goes, management has been pleased with his work today and in general lately. The feeling backstage is that he’s making good progress.
