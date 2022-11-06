wrestling / News

WWE Officials Pleased With Performances Of Omos and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

November 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Omos MVP WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE officials were said to be “really happy” with how today’s Crown Jewel event went, particularly with Logan Paul and Omos.

With Paul, everyone was said to be praising his work and poise backstage.

As far as Omos goes, management has been pleased with his work today and in general lately. The feeling backstage is that he’s making good progress.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Logan Paul, Omos, WWE Crown Jewel, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading