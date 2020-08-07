wrestling / News
WWE Officials Reportedly High on Ridge Holland
August 6, 2020 | Posted by
WWE reportedly has a high opinion of NXT UK star Ridge Holland, who made his main NXT debut this week. Bryan Alvarez said on Thursday’s Wrestling Observer Live that WWE officials feel like Holland has a lot of potential to be the company’s “next big thing.”
Holland worked the triple threat match against Oney Lorcan and Damien Priest in a qualifier for the North American Championship Ladder match at NXT Takeover. Priest won the fight, but Holland will get another chance at being in the match.
