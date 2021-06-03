wrestling / News
WWE Officials Reportedly Scouting Talent at Performance Center Live Event Today
June 3, 2021 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has a report on WWE officials visiting the WWE Performance Center today to watch PC Live matches and scout talent. PC Live are in-house events at the Performance Center. Per the report, Bruce Pricahrd, Canyon Ceman, Jamie Noble, and Matt Bloom were all watching the practice matches and the PC Live event today.
Additionally, the reported noted there are said to be several roster call-ups on the horizon.
