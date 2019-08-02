WWE Officials Reportedly Very High On Riddick Moss

A new report from WrestleVotes states that WWE officials are said to be high on NXT wrestler Riddick Moss. Moss played college football for the University of Minnesota from 2008-2012, then had an unsuccessful tryout for the Miami Dolphins. He signed with WWE in early 2014 and made his debut in December of that year as Digg Rawlis. He debuted on NXT TV on May 27, 2015, teaming with Elias against Buddy Murphy and Wesley Blake. He changed names in August 2015. He’s currently teaming with Dorian Mak (Dan Matha) as The Outliers, managed by Robert Stone (Robbie E).

WrestleVotes wrote: “Heard from a good source that Riddick Moss has stood out at the Performance Center as of late. His work ethic & mindset is that of a true professional. Those in power, within NXT see something in him. TBD if this translates to anything on TV but he is a crucial part of NXT / PC.”