WWE Officials Reportedly Visited Australia To Discuss Possible PLE Event

It was reported earlier this week that WWE is gauging interest in holding a premium live event in Australia. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and The West Australian, WWE officials went to Perth in Western Australia to talk about holding an event there. They spoke with the tourism board here to use it as a promotional tool to boost tourism, similar to what they did with Puerto Rico for Backlash.

Optus Stadium in Perth can hold up to 65,000 people.

The last time WWE ran an event in the country, it was for a live event in October 2019 that featured Roman Reigns vs. Rowan in a steel cage match. The last live event in Perth was for NXT in 2016.