WWE Officials Rumored to Have ‘High Hopes’ For Matt Riddle on Smackdown
Matt Riddle looks as if he could be headed toward big things now that he’s moving to Smackdown, according to the latest rumor. The WrestleVotes Twitter account reported on Friday evening that “those in power” have “high hopes” for Riddle now that he’s made the move from NXT to Smackdown.
Riddle was announced as heading to the blue brand on tonight’s episode. A hype video centered on him was introduced by Kurt Angle on the episode. There’s no word on when he’ll make his official on-screen debut on the brand.
Those in power have very “high” hopes for Matt Riddle on SmackDown.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 30, 2020
