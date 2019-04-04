wrestling / News

WWE News: Howard Finkel in Attendance for WrestleMania Weekend, Officials Scouting WrestleMania Week Shows

April 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Howard Finkel

– Howard Finkel is at WrestleMania, which is his first time at the show in a few years. Jerry Lawler revealed last summer that he had reportedly suffered a stroke. You can see pics of Finkle with Mike Rome, Zack Ryder and Braun Strowman below:

– WWE officials are at independent shows scouting talent over WrestleMania week. PWInsider reports that Canyon Ceyman and William Regal were at today’s Game Changer Wrestling Bloodsport show, and that Regal was at yesterday’s Battleclub Pro show in Brooklyn.

