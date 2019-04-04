wrestling / News
WWE News: Howard Finkel in Attendance for WrestleMania Weekend, Officials Scouting WrestleMania Week Shows
– Howard Finkel is at WrestleMania, which is his first time at the show in a few years. Jerry Lawler revealed last summer that he had reportedly suffered a stroke. You can see pics of Finkle with Mike Rome, Zack Ryder and Braun Strowman below:
It’s not #Wrestlemania week until you see this #Legend! The best of all time @howardfinkel ! #thefink #howardfinkle #wwehof #ringannouncer #wwe #wrestlemania35 #newyork #brooklyn pic.twitter.com/1I53xBk6Qd
— Mike Rome-ing around @wrestlemania (@MikeRomeWWE) April 4, 2019
Great to see The Fink! I hope that Sunday at #WrestleMania he will be saying “And NNNNNEEEEEWWWWW Raw Tag Team Champions!” pic.twitter.com/ZiDQHDnTWV
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 4, 2019
– WWE officials are at independent shows scouting talent over WrestleMania week. PWInsider reports that Canyon Ceyman and William Regal were at today’s Game Changer Wrestling Bloodsport show, and that Regal was at yesterday’s Battleclub Pro show in Brooklyn.
