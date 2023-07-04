WWE Officials Very Happy With Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley Match From Raw

Last night’s WWE Raw featured a physical match between Natalya and Rhea Ripley for the World Women’s Title, and WWE officials were reportedly quite pleased with the bout. As reported, Ripley retained her championship in the match, and Fightful Select reports that higher ups were “very happy” with how it played out.

According to the report, one higher-up in the company reached out to note that the match should be the first thing that they watch when they get back from Money in the Bank in London. Both Ripley and Natalya took a beating in the match and were very pleased with the match, the reaction backstage and the praise it has received online. Management in attendance were also impressed by the match.

Ripley had her mouth busted open during the match. Both she and Natalya told others backstage that they had a lot of fun with the bout.