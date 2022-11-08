WWE News: Omos Surprises Family in Nigeria With Visit, Drew Mcintyre In India

– Omos headed home to Nigeria to surprise his family with a visit following WWE Crown Jewel. TMZ shared video of the WWE star returning to Nigera and surprising his family, which you can check out below.

PWInsider reports that Omos and Apollo Crews are in also set to film material for WWE’s previously-announced talent search for Africa.

– PWInsider also notes that Drew McIntyre is in India this week filming a project for Sony India. No word on what he is filming as of yet.