WWE on A&E Ratings Higher Than Last Season’s Finales

WWE programming returned to A&E this past Sunday with new episodes of Biography and WWE Rivals. Both episodes performed better than the last episodes from last season.

Showbuzz Daily reports that the latest episode of Biography, which looked at the nWo, drew 495,000 viewers and an 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last season’s episode about the first Wrestlemania, which drew 385,000 viewers and an 0.07 rating.

Meanwhile, the season two premiere of WWE Rivals, which looked at Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant, drew 444,000 viewers and an 0.14 rating. This is up significantly from the season one finale (Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella), which drew 251,000 viewers and an 0.05 rating.