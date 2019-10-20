WWE News: WWE on FOX Gets Facebook Group, Trish Stratus and Beth Phoenix Take Photo At Convention, Liv Morgan As The Fiend In WWE 2K20

– WWE and FOX have announced that the WWE on FOX Facebook group has officially been launched. They made this announcement on Twitter.

It reads: “Hey @WWEUniverse, We’ve just opened an official @WWEonFOX Facebook Group so that we can talk all things @WWE with all of you. Come join us and let’s have some fun.”

Hey @WWEUniverse, We've just opened an official @WWEonFOX Facebook Group so that we can talk all things @WWE with all of you. Come join us and let's have some fun. 🍿😎 ➡️: https://t.co/azsiOuUcwq pic.twitter.com/pzxuyzq4Om — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 20, 2019

– UpUpDownDown has posted a new WWE 2K20 video in which Liv Morgan enters as The Fiend.

– Beth Phoenix and Trish Stratus recently took a photo together at a convention.