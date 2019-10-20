wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE on FOX Gets Facebook Group, Trish Stratus and Beth Phoenix Take Photo At Convention, Liv Morgan As The Fiend In WWE 2K20
– WWE and FOX have announced that the WWE on FOX Facebook group has officially been launched. They made this announcement on Twitter.
It reads: “Hey @WWEUniverse, We’ve just opened an official @WWEonFOX Facebook Group so that we can talk all things @WWE with all of you. Come join us and let’s have some fun.”
Hey @WWEUniverse,
We've just opened an official @WWEonFOX Facebook Group so that we can talk all things @WWE with all of you. Come join us and let's have some fun. 🍿😎
➡️: https://t.co/azsiOuUcwq pic.twitter.com/pzxuyzq4Om
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 20, 2019
– UpUpDownDown has posted a new WWE 2K20 video in which Liv Morgan enters as The Fiend.
– Beth Phoenix and Trish Stratus recently took a photo together at a convention.
Old habits die hard @trishstratuscom … #DallasFanDays pic.twitter.com/3a5qsORvBv
— Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) October 20, 2019
