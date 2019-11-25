wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE on FOX Twitter Account Says ‘Throwing in the Towel’ Won’t Happen in WWE, Survivor Series Highlights, Kane Set For Appearance
– The Twitter account for WWE on FOX included a photo of Dominic trying to throw in the towel for his father Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series. The post noted that this kind of thing doesn’t happen in the WWE. It should be noted that a match at AEW Full Gear did include throwing in the towel as a finish, when MJF threw it in for Cody in his match with Chris Jericho. That doesn’t necessarily mean this is a shot at that company, however.
Throwing in the towel? Not in @WWE. 🤣🤣#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/VYKDCdoQN1
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 25, 2019
– Kane will appear at the Bookends Bookstore (211 East Ridgewood Ave.) in Ridgewood, New Jersey tomorrow at 6 PM to sign copies of his book Mayor Kane: My Life in Wrestling & Politics.
– Here are highlights and fallout videos from last night’s Survivor Series PPV:
