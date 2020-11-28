WWE on FOX Twitter Reveals Billie Kay Brought a Fully Written Out Resume to SmackDown

– During last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, Billie Kay made an appearance and shared her headshot and resume with both Michael Cole and Corey Graves as she tried to campaign for a commentary gig. The WWE on FOX Twitter account later shared a photo, showing that Kay actually had a very professional looking and fully written out resume at the ready for last night’s show.

Additionally, Natalya noted on Twitter, “Also…. @BillieKayWWE left this in the locker room on top of my bags #SmackDown.”

Where this new angle with Billie Kay goes remains to be seen. She later noted on Twitter that her “extensive background in talking” is “listed right there on the resume.” You can view a photo of Kay’s resume used on last night’s show below.

It’s listed right there on the resume 🗣👍 https://t.co/dGW2DJ6Dp8 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) November 28, 2020